Analysts Expect Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) to Announce $0.67 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.77. Trade Desk reported earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full-year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $159.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTD shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Trade Desk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $210.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $206.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

In related news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.24, for a total transaction of $2,132,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 60,123 shares in the company, valued at $12,820,628.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Vobejda sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.00, for a total transaction of $88,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,194 shares in the company, valued at $9,000,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 484,452 shares of company stock worth $124,059,971. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 95.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,518,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,761,000 after buying an additional 1,231,808 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,466,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $488,215,000 after buying an additional 41,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 72.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,227,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,613,000 after buying an additional 937,371 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 431.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,965,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,598,000 after buying an additional 1,595,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.9% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 719,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $142,356,000 after buying an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

TTD traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $102.35 and a 12 month high of $289.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $242.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.90. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.84, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 2.77.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

