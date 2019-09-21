Analysts Expect Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to report $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.01. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.88. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

SLF has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 4th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.50.

NYSE SLF traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.74. The company had a trading volume of 704,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,178. Sun Life Financial has a one year low of $31.49 and a one year high of $45.01. The company has a market cap of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $40.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.401 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 514.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

