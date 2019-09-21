Analysts Expect Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Genprex’s earnings. Genprex posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genprex will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Genprex.

Genprex (NASDAQ:GNPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genprex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Genprex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ:GNPX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,454. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.38. Genprex has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $2.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genprex stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genprex Inc (NASDAQ:GNPX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 31,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Genprex at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company. It engages in developing a new approach for treating cancer based on its novel proprietary technology platform, including initial product candidate, Oncoprex immunogene therapy. Oncoprex, which has a multimodal mechanism of action whereby it interrupts cell signaling pathways that cause replication and proliferation of cancer cells, re-establishes pathways for apoptosis in cancer cells, and modulates the immune response against cancer cells.

