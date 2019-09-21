Analysts Expect Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) to Announce -$0.11 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) will report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cerus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the highest is ($0.10). Cerus also reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Cerus will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.43). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cerus.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.55 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 85.73% and a negative net margin of 98.69%. Cerus’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

CERS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Cerus in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.63.

Shares of Cerus stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.33. 600,656 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,746. The stock has a market cap of $743.70 million, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. Cerus has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $7.54.

In related news, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 16,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $82,384.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 18,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $101,493.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,649 shares in the company, valued at $959,304.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,903 shares of company stock worth $394,513 over the last 90 days. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 444.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,845 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 434.1% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,049,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103,996 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cerus by 13.3% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,639,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,594,000 after acquiring an additional 898,651 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Cerus by 147.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,503,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 896,994 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerus during the first quarter worth about $5,109,000. 72.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

