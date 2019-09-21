Analysts Expect Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $70.86 Million

Brokerages predict that Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) will post $70.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $70.29 million and the highest is $71.29 million. Benefitfocus posted sales of $61.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year sales of $296.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $294.96 million to $297.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $341.69 million, with estimates ranging from $325.96 million to $352.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $68.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BNFT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Benefitfocus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.45.

In related news, CFO Lou Anne Gilmore sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total value of $27,400.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,836.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Benefitfocus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.9% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 25,181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 6.1% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 97.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNFT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.39. 425,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,141. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $797.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.36. Benefitfocus has a 52 week low of $22.82 and a 52 week high of $60.66.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, suppliers, and brokers in the United States. The company operates through Employer and Carrier segments. Its products for insurance carriers include BenefitsPlace, a transaction-oriented, marketplace solution; eEnrollment that provides online enrollment for benefits; eBilling, an electronic invoice presentment and payment solution; eExchange, a solution that bridges the integration gap between carrier and employer systems; eSales for carriers and brokers tools to organize and manage accounts, track leads, generate quotes, and create proposals for various products; and Core & Advanced Analytics, a data analytics solution.

