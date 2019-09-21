Analysts Anticipate Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Globalstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSAT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Globalstar’s earnings. Globalstar also reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globalstar will report full year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.05) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globalstar.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Globalstar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of GSAT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 3,550,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,207. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $0.73.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite voice and data services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational, emergency response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment in rural villages, ships, industrial and commercial sites, and residential sites; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

