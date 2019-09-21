AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Receives $87.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.38.

ABC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Argus decreased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.19. The company had a trading volume of 48,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,244. AmerisourceBergen has a one year low of $69.36 and a one year high of $94.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $45.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $1,783,089.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,838,676.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 10,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.97, for a total transaction of $973,502.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,184.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,790 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABC. Motco bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 316.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

