American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,093 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in American Electric Power by 138.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up from $93.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.91.

American Electric Power stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $92.96. 1,341,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,111,903. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $68.92 and a 12-month high of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.45.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 67.85%.

In other American Electric Power news, insider Charles E. Zebula sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $110,631.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,071.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian X. Tierney sold 4,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $400,016.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,318.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

