alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) PT Set at €16.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AOX. HSBC set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Warburg Research set a €16.70 ($19.42) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €15.80 ($18.37).

Shares of ETR:AOX opened at €15.36 ($17.86) on Tuesday. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.72). The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 4.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of €14.91 and a 200-day moving average of €14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

