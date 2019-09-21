ALLUVA (ALV) Price Tops $0.0090 on Exchanges

ALLUVA (CURRENCY:ALV) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 20th. One ALLUVA token can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDCM and Bilaxy. ALLUVA has a total market capitalization of $76,157.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of ALLUVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ALLUVA has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00211573 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.02 or 0.01211623 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00094759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018399 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020918 BTC.

ALLUVA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,502,624 tokens. ALLUVA’s official website is alluva.com . ALLUVA’s official message board is medium.com/@alluva . ALLUVA’s official Twitter account is @alluva

ALLUVA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALLUVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALLUVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ALLUVA using one of the exchanges listed above.

