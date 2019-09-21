Aegeus Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,840.00 (AEG)

Aegeus (CURRENCY:AEG) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, Aegeus has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Aegeus has a total market cap of $40,643.00 and approximately $2,840.00 worth of Aegeus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aegeus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00210209 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.10 or 0.01219772 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000180 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00094246 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018569 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020930 BTC.

Aegeus Profile

Aegeus’ total supply is 40,125,064 coins and its circulating supply is 35,611,757 coins. The Reddit community for Aegeus is /r/Aegeus_Coin_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aegeus’ official Twitter account is @Aegeus_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aegeus’ official website is aegeus.io

Aegeus Coin Trading

Aegeus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aegeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aegeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aegeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

