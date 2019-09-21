Advanced Technology Coin Hits Market Cap of $73,582.00 (ARC)

Advanced Technology Coin (CURRENCY:ARC) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Advanced Technology Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Advanced Technology Coin has traded down 24% against the dollar. Advanced Technology Coin has a total market cap of $73,582.00 and approximately $324.00 worth of Advanced Technology Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Profile

Advanced Technology Coin (CRYPTO:ARC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2014. Advanced Technology Coin’s total supply is 26,104,385 coins. Advanced Technology Coin’s official website is arcticcoin.org . Advanced Technology Coin’s official Twitter account is @ArcticCoin_Main

Advanced Technology Coin Coin Trading

Advanced Technology Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Advanced Technology Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Advanced Technology Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Advanced Technology Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

