Adelphoi (ADL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $290.00

Adelphoi (CURRENCY:ADL) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Adelphoi token can now be bought for about $0.0051 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Livecoin. Adelphoi has a market cap of $106,016.00 and approximately $290.00 worth of Adelphoi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adelphoi has traded up 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002902 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009994 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00210030 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.83 or 0.01225700 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000182 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00094429 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018405 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020970 BTC.

Adelphoi Token Profile

Adelphoi launched on December 6th, 2016. Adelphoi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,722,224 tokens. The official website for Adelphoi is adel.io . The Reddit community for Adelphoi is /r/Adel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Adelphoi’s official message board is medium.com/adel . Adelphoi’s official Twitter account is @adelphoi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Adelphoi Token Trading

Adelphoi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adelphoi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adelphoi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Adelphoi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

