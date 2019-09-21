Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0122 on Top Exchanges

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $2.78 million and $69,025.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Abyss Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, Sistemkoin and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00040463 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $546.99 or 0.05450118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000383 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001071 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Abyss Token

ABYSS is a token. It launched on November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,939,117 tokens. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

Abyss Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, ZBG, CoinPlace, Bilaxy, YoBit, Kyber Network, DDEX, HitBTC, CoinBene, Sistemkoin, IDEX, Ethfinex, BitForex, Indodax and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Abyss Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

