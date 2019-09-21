$994.14 Million in Sales Expected for Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) will post $994.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sabre’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $986.00 million and the highest is $1.01 billion. Sabre posted sales of $970.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Sabre will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.98 billion to $4.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sabre.

Get Sabre alerts:

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sabre had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SABR shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 7th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.50 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of Sabre in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

In related news, EVP Judson Wade Jones sold 4,300 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $102,082.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,182,323.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sabre by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,213,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,516,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sabre by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Sabre by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 286,628 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Sabre by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sabre by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 49,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,518 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SABR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.11. 1,031,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,984. Sabre has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading: Outperform Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sabre (SABR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.