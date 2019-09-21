9,398 Shares in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) Acquired by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,398 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,351,286 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,714,000 after acquiring an additional 350,905 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 501,783 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,605,000 after acquiring an additional 275,490 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 632,730 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 208,766 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 604,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 141,900 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 306,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,146,000 after acquiring an additional 96,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen set a $50.00 price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.38.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack A. Khattar purchased 7,200 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $190,008.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 6.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SUPN traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,064. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.62. Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $51.38.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.67 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. It offers Oxtellar XR, an extended-release oxcarbazepine for use in the treatment of epilepsy; and Trokendi XR, an extended-release topiramate, which is used for the treatment of epilepsy and migraine.

Read More: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SUPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.