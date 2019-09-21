653,900 Shares in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 653,900 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,760,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.47% of Fluor Co. (NEW) at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 730 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 211.7% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,498 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluor Co. (NEW) alerts:

Shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) stock traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.91. 2,091,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,603,111. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.19. Fluor Co. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Fluor Co. (NEW) had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Fluor Co. (NEW)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $41.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Fluor Co. (NEW) in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Fluor Co. (NEW) from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

Fluor Co. (NEW) Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor Co. (NEW) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.