532,672 Shares in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Purchased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 532,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,691,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.55% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,591,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,881,000 after acquiring an additional 295,411 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,560,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,746,000 after acquiring an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,066,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,301,000 after acquiring an additional 139,472 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 114.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,268,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,702,000 after acquiring an additional 677,607 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 937,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,549,000 after acquiring an additional 53,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

WH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $65.00 price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.38.

In other news, CFO David B. Wyshner bought 2,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.37 per share, with a total value of $100,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ronald L. Nelson bought 10,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.95 per share, with a total value of $499,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,102,840 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.22. 1,261,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 704,285. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $43.03 and a 1 year high of $61.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.42 and a 200 day moving average of $54.36.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

