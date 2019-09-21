532,166 Shares in Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) Acquired by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 532,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,289,000. Allogene Therapeutics comprises approximately 6.2% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 0.44% of Allogene Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,200,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,556 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,562,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,056 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,443,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,459 shares in the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 652.8% during the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,155,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 355,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

Shares of ALLO traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.99. The company had a trading volume of 796,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,421. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion and a PE ratio of -5.01. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $35.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. Analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alison Moore sold 48,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total value of $1,567,834.97. Insiders own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

