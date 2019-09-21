$333.84 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report sales of $333.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $332.05 million to $336.80 million. Horizon Therapeutics posted sales of $325.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Horizon Therapeutics.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet downgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Horizon Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 70,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $1,985,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Geoffrey M. Curtis sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.58, for a total value of $547,787.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,393.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,616 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,526 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Horizon Therapeutics by 384.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.27. 1,025,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,548. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Horizon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.56 and a 12-month high of $29.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

