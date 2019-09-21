1,933,069 Shares in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,933,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,185,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 2.59% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,084,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,543,000 after buying an additional 1,150,264 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% during the first quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 1,044,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,369,000 after purchasing an additional 720,423 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $20,706,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 106.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,248,000 after purchasing an additional 565,287 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 904,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,379,000 after purchasing an additional 347,641 shares during the period.

SPEM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.90. 920,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,279. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $37.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.14.

