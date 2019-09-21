$134.28 Million in Sales Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) will announce $134.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $135.61 million and the lowest is $132.10 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $130.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $541.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.20 million to $544.78 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $571.31 million, with estimates ranging from $557.90 million to $622.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nextgen Healthcare.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $131.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.33 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Dougherty & Co upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $16.00 target price on shares of Nextgen Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $312,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 493.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Nextgen Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Nextgen Healthcare by 20.8% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXGN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 304,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,388. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.06. Nextgen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $13.60 and a twelve month high of $21.12.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.