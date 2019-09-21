0xBitcoin Price Tops $0.17 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. 0xBitcoin has a market capitalization of $873,125.00 and approximately $1.04 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00001716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. Over the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00040544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $543.44 or 0.05411085 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000385 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000295 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001071 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000088 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,072,300 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official website is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

