0x (ZRX) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 41.6% against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $140.88 million and $29.93 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0x token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002335 BTC on exchanges including OTCBTC, DigiFinex, Bittrex and Cobinhood.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002894 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00209949 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.13 or 0.01225982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000716 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00094347 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018302 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00020983 BTC.

0x Profile

0x was first traded on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,803,124 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0xproject.com . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

