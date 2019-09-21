$0.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.72. Paychex posted earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $980.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.94 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.99% and a net margin of 27.42%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Paychex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.72, for a total transaction of $40,802.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,331,098.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $152,790.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,545.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,763,436 in the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Paychex by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,524,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,008,000 after buying an additional 3,058,635 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,398,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,172,355,000 after purchasing an additional 425,365 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,305,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,725,000 after purchasing an additional 919,406 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,849,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $481,389,000 after purchasing an additional 85,215 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,676,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $455,285,000 after purchasing an additional 117,877 shares during the period. 69.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,726,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,761. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex has a 12 month low of $61.32 and a 12 month high of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.