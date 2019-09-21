$0.66 EPS Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report earnings of $0.66 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the highest is $0.67. Kforce reported earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kforce will report full-year earnings of $2.36 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kforce.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The company had revenue of $338.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.81 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.02% and a net margin of 9.73%. Kforce’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

In other Kforce news, COO Kye L. Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.74, for a total value of $130,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.81, for a total value of $164,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,428 shares of company stock valued at $309,583. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in Kforce by 200.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Kforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kforce by 9.7% in the second quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kforce by 16.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

KFRC stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.95. 121,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,815. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.23. Kforce has a 52-week low of $27.95 and a 52-week high of $40.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kforce (KFRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.