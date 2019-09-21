$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) This Quarter

Analysts expect FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for FLIR Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.56. FLIR Systems posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that FLIR Systems will report full-year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FLIR Systems.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLIR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.40.

In other news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $190,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,812.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,978 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FLIR Systems by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,796 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FLIR traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.17. 733,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,961. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.17. FLIR Systems has a 1-year low of $40.52 and a 1-year high of $62.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. FLIR Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

