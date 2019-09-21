-$0.56 EPS Expected for Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) to post ($0.56) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Safeguard Scientifics’ earnings. Safeguard Scientifics posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Safeguard Scientifics will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.60) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Safeguard Scientifics.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The asset manager reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $2.60.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Safeguard Scientifics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

SFE stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.35. 110,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,739. Safeguard Scientifics has a 12 month low of $7.98 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65. The company has a market capitalization of $255.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 818,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,878,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Safeguard Scientifics during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 4.6% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 22,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 26.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 600,355 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 126,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in Safeguard Scientifics by 63.5% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 402,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after acquiring an additional 156,580 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safeguard Scientifics Company Profile

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc no longer investing. It is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in expansion financings, growth capital, management buyouts, recapitalizations, industry consolidations, corporate spinouts, growth stage, and early stage financings. It initially invests in a Series A-C round and opportunistically in a seed round.

