$0.48 EPS Expected for Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Horizon Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) to report earnings per share of $0.48 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Horizon Therapeutics posted earnings of $0.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $320.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.27 million. Horizon Therapeutics had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of HZNP stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $27.27. 1,025,349 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 880,548. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.77. Horizon Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $29.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a 200 day moving average of $25.71.

In related news, insider Jeff Kent sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $265,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Samuel Shannon sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $412,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,616 shares of company stock worth $7,361,526 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,473,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,127,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 58.7% during the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 26,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 100.9% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 83,904 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics by 12.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 213,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

