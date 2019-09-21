$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Tecnoglass posted earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Tecnoglass will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tecnoglass.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.53 million. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $11.00 price target on Tecnoglass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James upgraded Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Tecnoglass in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tecnoglass currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 39.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC boosted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 90.0% in the second quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TGLS remained flat at $$7.84 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,390. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $10.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

