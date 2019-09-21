$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.10. Dropbox also posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Dropbox.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Dropbox’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on DBX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nomura lowered their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.13.

DBX stock remained flat at $$21.03 during trading on Monday. 3,318,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,095,203. Dropbox has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.05 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, insider Quentin Clark sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $416,816.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Condoleezza Rice sold 23,943 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total transaction of $440,072.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,472 shares of company stock valued at $1,891,604 in the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 203.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $427,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 2nd quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dropbox in the 1st quarter worth about $3,813,000. 40.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dropbox (DBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.