Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock Position Raised by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 320.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,815 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZG. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Zillow Group by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 1,914.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Zillow Group by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. 24.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on ZG shares. Stephens set a $57.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 47,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,688. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of -116.77 and a beta of 0.95. Zillow Group Inc has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $599.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.11 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.