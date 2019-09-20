Zeusshield (ZSC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $20,500.00

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, HitBTC and Gate.io. Zeusshield has a market cap of $926,372.00 and $20,500.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009791 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.50 or 0.00209836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.29 or 0.01212965 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000765 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00093700 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017954 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020382 BTC.

Zeusshield Token Profile

Zeusshield’s genesis date was September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,022,016 tokens. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

Zeusshield Token Trading

Zeusshield can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

