ZelCash (ZEL) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.09 Million

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $6.09 million and $3.33 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0791 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.83 or 0.00951443 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00031632 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00227376 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006286 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002174 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002791 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 76,936,550 coins. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. ZelCash’s official website is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

