Zebi Trading Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 20th. During the last week, Zebi has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Zebi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Koinex, OKEx and Liquid. Zebi has a market cap of $1.24 million and $129,897.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00210146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.26 or 0.01211013 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000734 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00093641 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00018038 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00020875 BTC.

Zebi Profile

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 402,458,129 tokens. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zebi is www.zebi.io

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, DDEX, Koinex, LATOKEN, Hotbit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

