Zacks: Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) Given $11.58 Consensus Price Target by Brokerages

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $11.58 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Sutter Rock Capital an industry rank of 53 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of SSSS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.44. 694 shares of the company were exchanged. Sutter Rock Capital has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Sutter Rock Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Sutter Rock Capital had a net margin of 108.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sutter Rock Capital will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Sutter Rock Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria.

