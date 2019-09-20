Zacks: SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) Given $20.00 Consensus Price Target by Analysts

SB Financial Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBFG) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $20.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned SB Financial Group an industry rank of 184 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of SB Financial Group stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.02. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,109. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.23. SB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.76 and a 12-month high of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.74.

SB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SBFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. SB Financial Group had a net margin of 19.05% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that SB Financial Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. SB Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $188,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 20,486 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SB Financial Group by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 185,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,045,000 after buying an additional 43,264 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.82% of the company’s stock.

SB Financial Group Company Profile

SB Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides range of banking and wealth management services to individual and corporate customers primarily in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, and time certificates of deposit.

