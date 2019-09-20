Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) to Hold

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZTCOY. ValuEngine cut shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of ZTE CORP/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

ZTE CORP/ADR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.54. 2,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,589. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ZTE CORP/ADR has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $5.65.

ZTE CORP/ADR Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The company offers wireless products, such as base stations, network optimization tools, controllers, GoTa products, network management products, and wireless infrastructure products; and bearer network products, including optical transmission, data transmission, and microwave products.

