Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cushman & Wakefield plc is a real estate services firm. The Company acquires and develops commercial properties as well as provides property leasing, facilities management, tenant representation and valuation services. Cushman & Wakefield plc is based in Chicago, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CWK. Compass Point started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.50.

NYSE CWK opened at $18.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12-month low of $13.25 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.00.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Cushman & Wakefield’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, insider W Brett White sold 44,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 3,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $67,733.18. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 398.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 2nd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

