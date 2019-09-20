Zacks Investment Research Lowers TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) to Sell

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransAlta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

Shares of TAC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 415 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.19. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.61.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.56 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 9.91%. Research analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,437,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586,525 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,835,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,518,000 after acquiring an additional 970,519 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,817,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,889,000 after acquiring an additional 211,378 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after acquiring an additional 967,541 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 14,367.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,700,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

