Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Tenable posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.48). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.37). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $85.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.73 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 65.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TENB. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Nomura set a $29.00 price objective on Tenable and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank set a $38.00 price objective on Tenable and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $305,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jerry M. Kennelly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $367,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,317 shares of company stock worth $3,186,519 over the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Tenable by 1,850.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Tenable by 4,624.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 6,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 40.7% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 9,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,078,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,853. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.70. Tenable has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $39.38.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.