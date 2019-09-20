Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Verastem Inc (NASDAQ:VSTM) will report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Verastem’s earnings. Verastem reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Verastem will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Verastem.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.03). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 118.53% and a negative net margin of 526.42%. The business had revenue of $3.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Verastem and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.46.

Shares of Verastem stock remained flat at $$1.30 during trading on Friday. 48,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,923. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.85. Verastem has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $9.32. The company has a market cap of $96.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Verastem by 3,040.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Verastem by 43.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Verastem during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 37.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

