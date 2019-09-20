Zacks: Analysts Expect KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.49. KKR & Co Inc reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KKR & Co Inc.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share.

KKR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup set a $34.00 price objective on KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.03.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $2,619,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 73,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,925,698.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $279,255,192.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,577,000 after purchasing an additional 180,248 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,041,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 58,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $729,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.84. 3,817,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,382,818. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.66. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $29.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is 25.91%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR & Co Inc (KKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.