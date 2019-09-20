Xtract Resources (LON:XTR) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.23

Xtract Resources PLC (LON:XTR) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and traded as low as $1.15. Xtract Resources shares last traded at $1.18, with a volume of 444,998 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $5.04 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.97.

In other news, insider Colin Bird acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,066.77).

Xtract Resources Plc operates as a resource, development, and mining company. Its principal property is the Manica gold project located in Mozambique. The company was formerly known as Xtract Energy PLC and changed its name to Xtract Resources Plc in June 2013. Xtract Resources Plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

