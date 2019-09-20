Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,702,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,277,000 after purchasing an additional 23,236 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,788,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,766,000 after purchasing an additional 110,807 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 169,710 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $250,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XHR traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $21.63. 8,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,682. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $16.47 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.73 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $304.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

XHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

