XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Trading 11.5% Higher

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) traded up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.94, 112,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 73,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.46.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in XCel Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in XCel Brands in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XCel Brands by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in XCel Brands by 16.9% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XCel Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.
