XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Trading 11.5% Higher

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) traded up 11.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.94, 112,728 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 54% from the average session volume of 73,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.74.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.46.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. XCel Brands had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XCel Brands Inc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in XCel Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in XCel Brands in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XCel Brands by 50.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in XCel Brands by 16.9% in the first quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 443,293 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 64,240 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in XCel Brands by 1.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 565,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. 13.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB)

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

