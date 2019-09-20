X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Declares — Dividend of $0.18 (NYSEARCA:HDEF)

X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) announced a — dividend on Friday, September 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1789 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDEF traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $22.85. The stock had a trading volume of 36,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,544. X-trackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.72.

