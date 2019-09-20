Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Destinations were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter worth about $10,649,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Destinations by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 872,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,286,000 after acquiring an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $333,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wyndham Destinations stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.92. The stock had a trading volume of 186,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,421. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.27. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $49.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.53.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 90.37%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Wyndham Destinations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

In other news, insider Noah Brodsky sold 7,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $346,921.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Herrera sold 1,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $92,724.80. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,007 shares of company stock valued at $667,440. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WYND shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Destinations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Wyndham Destinations Company Profile

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

