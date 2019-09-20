Wrapped Bitcoin Hits Market Cap of $5.77 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Wrapped Bitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $10,130.17 or 0.99547867 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market cap of $5.77 million and $153,189.00 worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin Token Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 29th, 2017.

Wrapped Bitcoin's official website is wbtc.network

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

Wrapped Bitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kyber Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

