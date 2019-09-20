Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 6.2% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.25 and last traded at $3.25, 1,259,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average session volume of 2,743,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Workhorse Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine cut Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.26.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

